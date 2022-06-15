Campers experience new renovations at the ‘Salvation Army Western Plains Camp’

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - It’s officially summer camp season and the Salvation Army Western Plains Camp welcomed the first group of 2022 summer campers on Monday, to experience some of the new renovations.

The camp is located in South Sioux City, Nebraska just off Highway 20. The grounds are on the other side of the road from Martin Field.

A map of where the Salvation Army Western Plains Camp is located in South Sioux City, Nebraska. (KTIV)

On Sept. 1, 2021, the Salvation Army Western Division broke ground for phase one of its planned improvements for the camp. The camp has some brand new facilities open from phase one of the renovation project, and work is being done to finish more.

Nine cabins were expanded to include private bathrooms and air conditioning modernized for year-round use. They also added archery, an outdoor tent area, and other activities for campers to enjoy.

Managers say the camp and renovations are important to the community because it allows children to have fun and enjoy the outdoors.

“They’re free. They are able to run around, they’re able to experience nature, they’re able to play with their friends and just be what kids are supposed to be. And that’s free and having a great summer,” said Major Lee Ann “Poppy” Thompson, a Western Plains Camp Administrator.

The campers enjoy activities all day long. One camper says her favorite activities are swimming, cheerleading class, and meeting new friends.

“I go to this camp with my sister. And we met a whole bunch of new people. So we do different stunts with each other and swim together,” said Brooklynn Roe, Western Plains Camp camper.

The camp is still working on the construction of a motel-style area called “The Lodge.” The hope is to finish it by September. They are also working on a nurse’s station, more ropes courses, and an ADA-compliant dock and boat house.

