CherryBerry in Sioux City closing

(KVLY)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After eleven years in Sioux City, CherryBerry is closing its doors for good.

On their Facebook page, CherryBerry announced it’ll be closing because a new tenant is taking over the location.

The store says it will remain open until Aug. 7, 2022.

We are sad to announce that after 11 years in the community, we will be closing the Sioux City CherryBerry as a new tenant is taking over the location. It has been our pleasure getting to know all of our customers and being able to give back to the community while owning and managing this store. We will miss seeing all the friendly faces that come in for their favorite frozen treats.

Summer is our busiest time of year, and we will operate until August 7th, 2022. We want to THANK YOU all for your continued support as your current CherryBerry owners over the last six years.

CherryBerry's announcement on Facebook.

