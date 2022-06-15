Advertisement

Clearing skies expected after thunderstorms rolled through Siouxland overnight

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms have moved through Siouxland overnight and will stick with many of us through the early morning hours on Wednesday. Temperatures have cooled off from the last few days with morning lows sitting in the low to mid 60s.

Throughout the day today we will see lingering showers through the mid-morning, especially in eastern Siouxland, then a nice clearing is expected by this afternoon. Today will be a much cooler day after the heat we saw to start the work week. Highs are expected to get into the upper 70s and low 80s across the viewing area. The winds also look to settle down for today coming in from the west southwest by the afternoon between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, will be cooler and calm in Siouxland. Overnight lows will be near average in the upper 50s and low 60s under clear skies. A light breeze from the southwest will move through the region between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

The heat looks to return as we look towards this weekend however.

Find out how hot the rest of the work week is looking as well as a full look at our 10-day forecast on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon!

