CMN Mediathon: UnityPoint Health pediatric floor will be bright, colorful after renovation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The pediatric floor at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s is getting a facelift.

When completed, the area will be bright and lively, a place designed specifically with children in mind when it comes to health care.

“The purpose behind the renovation was to update our rooms. Give it a more appealing feel for the patients and the families here at Unity Point and upgrade for our patients,” said Mary Olhausen, the Women’s and Children’s Services Director.

The rooms on the pediatric floor are sponsored by Siouxland businesses, like Jolly Time Popcorn or Blue Bunny. Instead of a drab, sterile room, there are fun illustrations and decor to help children feel more comfortable in the hospital. Four additional rooms are in the process of being sponsored.

“Those are important for us in order to help promote business, help support Children’s Miracle Network and support the pediatric department,” said Olhausen. “Children’s Miracle Network helps our kids with needed equipment for our patients to help take care of our patients for any supplies that we might that we might need in order to help take care of our kids.”

At the center of it all is a new nurses’ station.

“The nurses’ station remodel that’s happening behind me is going to be great for the nurses, they can actually have a more open view for the patients and the family. It’s brighter. And as soon as the remodel is done, we’ll have some really cool aesthetics that will make the families and the kids happy.”

CMN hopes to have the floor completed by the end of the summer.

The pediatric wing construction costs $325,000. It is funded through Children’s Miracle Network donors like you, Dr. Lee and Ruth VanVoorhis and The Gilchrist Foundation.

