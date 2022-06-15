Cooler temperatures set in for Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The rain from this morning is now exiting our region leaving behind clouds and cooler temperatures. Most of Siouxland in the low to upper 60s this afternoon with highs expected to be in the upper 70s low 80s.

Tonight, we are expected to see our temperatures fall into the 50s with clear skies. Winds will come from the South Southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow the clouds will be gone allowing our daytime temperatures to rise into the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon with our wind coming from the West between 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Temperatures will continue to rise into this weekend so be sure to tune in to News 4 at Noon for the latest details, and a complete look at our 10-day forecast.

