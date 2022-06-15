Advertisement

Cooler temperatures set in for Wednesday

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The rain from this morning is now exiting our region leaving behind clouds and cooler temperatures. Most of Siouxland in the low to upper 60s this afternoon with highs expected to be in the upper 70s low 80s.

Tonight, we are expected to see our temperatures fall into the 50s with clear skies. Winds will come from the South Southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow the clouds will be gone allowing our daytime temperatures to rise into the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon with our wind coming from the West between 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Temperatures will continue to rise into this weekend so be sure to tune in to News 4 at Noon for the latest details, and a complete look at our 10-day forecast.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy was last seen 10pm Monday June 13
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found.
Concerned citizens speak at Sioux City's Board of Education meeting
Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting
An accident in Palo Alto county Sunday evening leads to one fatality
Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested

Latest News

Expected Highs Tomorrow
Rising temperatures into your first day of summer
Cooler temperatures set in for Wednesday
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Throughout the day today we will see lingering showers through the mid-morning, especially in...
Clearing skies expected after thunderstorms rolled through Siouxland overnight
Severe Weather Outlook
A cold front to spark thunderstorm chances Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning