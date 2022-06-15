Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds signs bill making elder abuse a crime

The new law will take effect on July 1st, 2022.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds signed bill SF 522 that will make elder abuse a crime for the first time in Iowa’s history.

The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature. Iowa previously criminalized the abuse of dependent adults with caretakers, but now multiple forms of abuse are criminalized. Those committing financial exploitation, emotional abuse, physical abuse, or sexual abuse now will be held accountable with more enhanced penalties that range from serious misdemeanors to felonies.

“We applaud the Iowa Legislature and Governor Reynolds for coming together in support of this critical legislation that will help protect vulnerable older Iowans from abuse,” said AARP Iowa Advocacy Manager Anthony Carroll. “AARP Iowa has advocated for elder abuse legislation for several years, and we know this new law will be an important tool for helping put a stop to existing abuse and hopefully preventing it in the future.”

The new law will take effect on July 1st, 2022.

