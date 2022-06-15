Advertisement

Medical Examiner: Blunt force trauma caused death of toddler

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The trial of Tayvon Davis continued Wednesday when a medical examiner revealed 19-month-old Maelynn Myers died from multiple cases of blunt force trauma.

The medical examiner went through a litany of injuries Myers suffered, including broken bones and brain bleeding. The jury also heard from Shannon Myers, Maelynn Myers’ mother. She testified Davis, her live-in boyfriend, never abused Maelynn in her presence.

“He was really nice to her really sweet they would go pick flowers for me I really thought I lucked out with him,” said Shannon Myers.

The defense did not have the opportunity to cross-examine Shannon Myers. They will get the opportunity Thursday.

It is expected to be a sharp cross, as Shannon Myers admitted under direct examination that she smoked marijuana with Davis while Maelynn was in another room on multiple occasions. She also said she previously used cocaine and hydrocodone, but she says she no longer uses those substances.

