Advertisement

Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado neighborhood

Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Police are seen in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after someone reported they found a possible explosive in a trash can on Tuesday.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe, Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An unexpected discovery in the trash Tuesday morning triggered an investigation in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the area after someone believed they found a possible grenade in a garbage.

“I was going to put some stuff in the garbage can, and I moved the Walmart bag that was on top, and there was a grenade,” Floyd Clarke told KKTV. “I reached down and touched it. When I moved the bag I touched it. Then I seen what it was and it said ‘grenade frag’ on it, so I went inside and called 911 right away.”

A robot was dispatched to investigate the item.
A robot was dispatched to investigate the item.(KKTV)

For the next few hours, the normally quiet intersection was bustling with law enforcement as a bomb squad investigated whether the item was real.

Clarke, a Vietnam veteran, said there was no doubt in his mind it was.

“I didn’t take it for granted -- I figured it was real because I’ve seen it before and it looked real,” he said. “It freaked me out. I was like, ‘How did this get here and why is this here in my yard?’”

The bomb squad eventually determined the item was indeed an authentic military-grade explosive. The Fort Carson 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was contacted to remove the grenade and take it back on post.

It’s unknown how the grenade ended up in the garbage, but a police lieutenant said that in a military town, it’s not uncommon for soldiers to leave random items behind -- even weapons -- when moving.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy was last seen 10pm Monday June 13
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found.
Concerned citizens speak at Sioux City's Board of Education meeting
Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting
An accident in Palo Alto county Sunday evening leads to one fatality
Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding
Throughout the day today we will see more widespread sunshine with hot temperatures returning....
Another hot day with storms possible tonight

Latest News

Tesla’s crash number may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get...
US report: nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles
Commuting is costing more for a housekeeper at a Las Vegas hotel.
Soaring gas prices across US eating incomes
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks at North Carolina...
EPA: ‘Forever chemicals’ pose risk even at very low levels