Nebraska Gov. Ricketts, state First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The office of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a brief statement Wednesday morning informing the public that he and First Lady Susanne Shore have tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement said both were experiencing “very minor symptoms” and that they would be following CDC guidelines, including isolating.

A spokesman for Ricketts did not immediately respond to questions about when the governor tested positive or how long he and his wife plan to isolate.

The governor received his first COVID-19 vaccination dose in April 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

