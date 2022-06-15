Nebraska Gov. Ricketts, state First Lady test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The office of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a brief statement Wednesday morning informing the public that he and First Lady Susanne Shore have tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement said both were experiencing “very minor symptoms” and that they would be following CDC guidelines, including isolating.

The First Lady and I have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us are experiencing very minor symptoms. We will be following CDC guidelines and will be isolating.

You can find the latest CDC guidance on quarantine and isolation here: https://t.co/7ZflrFr3zb — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) June 15, 2022

A spokesman for Ricketts did not immediately respond to questions about when the governor tested positive or how long he and his wife plan to isolate.

The governor received his first COVID-19 vaccination dose in April 2021.

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.