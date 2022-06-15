Advertisement

Rising temperatures into your first day of summer

Expected Highs Tomorrow
Expected Highs Tomorrow(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The last week of spring is going to give us a hot transition into summer.

Today saw slightly cooler temperatures across Siouxland with highs only reaching the upper 70s.

Tonight we keep these cool temperatures around with lows in the upper 50s and clear skies.

Tomorrow the heat returns with sunny skies and highs around 90 and west winds 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

A chance of showers comes to our area tomorrow night helping overnight temperatures cool to the lower 60s, with northerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

The heat returns on Friday with sunny skies and highs reaching around 90 degrees.

Friday night skies remain clear allowing lows to get down to the upper 60s.

By Saturday we see slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 90s and sunny skies.

Saturday night sees mostly clear skies and a warmer night with lows in the mid 70s, and early evening heat index values in the upper 90s.

Conditions really heat up by Sunday with highs in the upper 90s, and we don’t get much relief Sunday night as heat index values get up to 100 degrees early evening and lows only dip down to the upper 70s in overnight hours.

Monday stays hot with highs nearing 100 degrees again and sunny skies.

By Monday night a chance of showers enter the area, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

