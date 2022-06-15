Advertisement

SBL sweeps S.C. West, Bishop Heelan splits battle with CBAL

By Austin Tanner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

AAB

Kansas City4Sioux City6F

SB

S.C. West0Sgt. Bluff-Luton12F

S.C. East4Le Mars5F

CBAL10Bishop Heelan11F

S.C. West0Sgt. Bluff-Luton12F

CBAL8Bishop Heelan6F

S.C. East6Le Mars4F

Hinton6MOC-FV3F

BB

CBAL1Bishop Heelan11F

S.C. West1Sgt. Bluff-Luton11F

Akron-Westfield0Kingsley-Pierson3F

S.C. West5Sgt. Bluff-Luton11F

S.C. East5Le Mars6F

Ar-We-Va17South Central Calhoun3F

CBAL8Bishop Heelan7F

MMCRU12George-Little Rock2F

S.C. East8Le Mars3F

MLB

Cincinnati0Arizona06

Oakland1Boston6F

San Diego12Chicago Cubs59

Cleveland3Colorado39

Chicago WSox5Detroit1F

LA Angels0LOS04

Milwaukee0NY Mets4F

Tampa Bay0NY Yankees2F

Miami11Philadelphia9F

Kansas City0San Francisco06

Minnesota0Seattle04

Pittsburgh1St. Louis9F

Pittsburgh1St. Louis3F

Houston4Texas3F

Baltimore6Toronto5F

Atlanta10Washington4F

