Son, 24, charged with killing his parents in their home, deputies say

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Moore was charged with two counts of...
The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Moore was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Melissa Moore and Adam Moore at their home in New Point.(Mathews County Sheriff’s Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A 24-year-old man was charged in the killing of his mom and dad in Virginia, according to officials.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Moore was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Melissa Moore and Adam Moore at their home in New Point.

Deputies said the investigation began with a report that the family of three had not been heard from since June 6.

Deputies determined a vehicle owned by the father was missing before gaining entry to the home, where they found the bodies of the parents in the master bedroom. Both victims suffered multiple stab wounds, deputies said.

Investigators obtained warrants charging Jonathan Moore with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a knife in the commission of a felony.

On June 9, the father’s missing vehicle was found in Lynchburg. According to Lynchburg police, Jonathan Moore was arrested at Lynchburg General Hospital without incident around midnight.

He is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

