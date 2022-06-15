Advertisement

Thieves make off with 20 freight containers with gold and silver ore from Mexican port

Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of...
Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers(shaunl via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The Mexican Employers Federation says thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets.

The head of the federation said Monday that the large-scale robbery last week was a sign of growing crime in Mexico.

The state of Colima, where Manzanillo is located, has not officially commented on the June 5 robbery.

Prosecutors and police in Colima have had a more pressing problem on their hands, with residents blocking roads to protest kidnapping and killings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding
Concerned citizens speak at Sioux City's Board of Education meeting
Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting
Boy was last seen 10pm Monday June 13
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found.
MidAmerican: Power being restored for Siouxlanders affected by outages
Stacy Baas
Man in Clay County charged with sexual abuse of a child, sheriff says

Latest News

Jason E. Karels, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his...
Chicago dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths
Adam Laxalt, a Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former...
Election 2022: Trump’s influence tested in S.C., Nevada GOP primaries
SBL sweeps S.C. West, Heelan splits CBAL
SBL sweeps S.C. West, Heelan splits CBAL
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
FILE PHOTO: Delegates agreed to launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the...
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers