X’s Danny Amaral key factor in teams recent success

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Explorers have put themselves in better position than they were in the beginning of the season, and there could be many factors that have made that difference. One of these was the acquisition of outfielder Danny Amaral, who has been just an animal for the X’s since coming on board.

In just 15 games, Amaral is batting a .362 average, averaging 1.5 hits per game, and knocking in nine RBIs while collecting 10 stolen bases, and those are just his offensive numbers. He’s also been a stud in the outfield, bringing in some pretty big catches and piloting the X’s secondary. This is something that head coach Steve Montgomery has noticed since bringing him to Siouxland.

“He plays extremely hard. We knew what kind of player we were getting because he went to UCLA and we have a connection there with Coach Savage, so we knew what kind of player we were getting. But man, he has come in and has just given us a shot in the arm.” Says Montgomery

Prior to this season Amaral spent some time in the Pirates Organization before getting released earlier this year. So far he’s liking the transition in Sioux City and says the team has been helping him tremendously along the way.

“This team’s been awesome, it’s been so much fun. Guys welcomed me in right away, they were able to answer questions if I had any. I roomed with Mitch (Ghelfi) in the beginning, and he was great, welcoming. All in all it’s been a great transition.”

