X’s hold off Monarch comeback, defeat first place Kansas City 6-4

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a better last couple of weeks for the X’s as they have seemed to turn things around from this time last month. The Explorers look to keep that going this week as they host first place Kansas City who they already have two wins on this season. Explorers shocked the Monarchs on Tuesday at Lewis and Clark Park, as they walk away with a 6-4 win. Largely in part to starting pitcher Kevin McCanna who fanned seven batters in his outing.

