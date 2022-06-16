Advertisement

9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 

A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
By Ben Bokun
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGBA) - A young girl in Wisconsin was killed Tuesday morning after she got hit by a car driven by her mother.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old girl was running alongside a 2019 GMC Yukon when she fell and was then struck by the vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the incident happen in their neighborhood before about eight police cars responded to the scene.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jody Lemmens said they believe no alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash and that the mother was working with their investigation.

“We’re looking for support for the family because this was a pretty tragic event,” Lemmens said.

Authorities gave no immediate word if the mother would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2022 WGBA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy was last seen 10pm Monday June 13
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found.
Concerned citizens speak at Sioux City's Board of Education meeting
Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting
An accident in Palo Alto county Sunday evening leads to one fatality
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested
Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding

Latest News

Gov. Reynolds signs bill making elder abuse a crime
Gov. Reynolds signs bill making elder abuse a crime
Sioux City's cone park held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of their summer tubing.
Sioux City’s Cone Park is open for the summer this weekend
Authorities in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool; mom says he just started swim lessons
FILE - Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a...
Sarah Palin advances to Alaska US House special election
47 cats rescued from car during heat wave