Around Siouxland: Cherokee Community Theater “The Lightning Thief”

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - A musical is coming to the Cherokee Community Theater.

‘The Lightning Thief’ is a musical based on the book by the same name as well as a movie series. It’s a chance to see a local production of a musical of a newer book.

The Cherokee Community Theater ‘The Lightning Thief’ takes place June 16th to 19th and the 23rd to the 26th at the Cherokee Community Theater in Cherokee, Iowa

If any additional information is required, you can visit the theater’s website here, or their Facebook page here.

