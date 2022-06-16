Excessive Heat Watch through the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Yesterday was a break in our hot streak with temperatures only reaching around 80 degrees, but over the next week, our highs consistently stay in the 90s with no cool off in the near future.

Today, temperatures started to rise again with highs around 90 degrees and sunny skies.

Tonight, clear skies will enable us to cool off to around 60 degrees.

Sunny skies continue into Friday and highs will be in the low 90s with east southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Friday night stays mostly clear with lows leveling off around 70 degrees.

Saturday greets us with even warmer temperatures with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 90s, and at noon an Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect until Monday evening.

By nighttime on Saturday, skies are mostly clear and lows only dip down to the mid 70s, with southeast winds 15 to 20, gusting to 30 mph.

Conditions heat up on Sunday with highs around 100 degrees, and into Sunday night these high temperatures stick with us with lows in the upper 70s.

On Monday we can expect the heat to continue with sunny skies and highs in the low 100s.

Monday night at 10 pm the Excessive Heat Watch ends and showers are also possible before 1 am, with lows in the mid 70s.

Mostly sunny skies return for the first day of summer on Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s.

