Advertisement

Excessive Heat Watch through the weekend

Highs Tomorrow
Highs Tomorrow(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Yesterday was a break in our hot streak with temperatures only reaching around 80 degrees, but over the next week, our highs consistently stay in the 90s with no cool off in the near future.

Today, temperatures started to rise again with highs around 90 degrees and sunny skies.

Tonight, clear skies will enable us to cool off to around 60 degrees.

Sunny skies continue into Friday and highs will be in the low 90s with east southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Friday night stays mostly clear with lows leveling off around 70 degrees.

Saturday greets us with even warmer temperatures with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 90s, and at noon an Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect until Monday evening.

By nighttime on Saturday, skies are mostly clear and lows only dip down to the mid 70s, with southeast winds 15 to 20, gusting to 30 mph.

Conditions heat up on Sunday with highs around 100 degrees, and into Sunday night these high temperatures stick with us with lows in the upper 70s.

On Monday we can expect the heat to continue with sunny skies and highs in the low 100s.

Monday night at 10 pm the Excessive Heat Watch ends and showers are also possible before 1 am, with lows in the mid 70s.

Mostly sunny skies return for the first day of summer on Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s.

For more on your hot week ahead tune in to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10, and remember to try and stay cool throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CherryBerry in Sioux City closing
Boy was last seen 10pm Monday June 13
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found.
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested
FCSO in Iowa says Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson was killed in a head-on crash on Tuesday.
Deputy in Fremont County, Iowa killed in head-on crash
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes

Latest News

Summer heat this weekend
Summer heat this weekend
We are expecting lots of sunshine throughout the day today, paired with a northwesterly wind...
Heating up in Siouxland Thursday
Forecast Highs
KTIV Weather Forecast 6-15-22
Expected Highs Tomorrow
Rising temperatures into your first day of summer