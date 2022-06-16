Advertisement

Fallen deputy returned to his Iowa community

Fremont County, Iowa, Deputy Austin Melvin Richardson died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after his patrol car crashed into a combine.
Fremont County, Iowa, Deputy Austin Melvin Richardson died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after his patrol car crashed into a combine.(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HAMBURG, Iowa (WOWT) - Southwest Iowa honored Fremont County Deputy Austin Melvin Richardson on Wednesday evening as his body was returned to his community.

Deputy Richardson died Tuesday after his patrol car crashed into a combine.

Wednesday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office escorted his body from the state medical examiner’s office in Ankeny to a funeral home in his hometown of Hamburg.

Many members of the town stood in silence to witness his return. People who knew him best had nothing but praise for the 37-year-old.

“He was caring, loving, and loved this community and other communities around,” Mikaela Dankof said.

6 News talked to many people who described Deputy Richardson’s impact on the community.

“He was an amazing guy. He would give the shirt off his back to help anyone out,” Bridgette Wilson said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Deputy Richardson started his law enforcement career with the Auburn Police Department in Nebraska in 2007. He then worked for the Sidney Police Department in 2011 before moving to the Fremont County Sheriff’s office in 2015.

