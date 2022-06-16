Grillin’ With News 4: Mindy’s Taters

(KTIV) - We were back to grilling this week and had to opportunity to learn a delicious potatoes recipe.

The recipe was courtesy of Mindy Hannel.

Ingredients/Supplies

Small bag of Yukon Gold Potatoes

1 tsp garlic salt

1 tsp onion salt

2 or 2.5 tbsp lemon pepper

1 cup of butter

Large bowl

Small cup

Heavy-duty tin foil

Apple core peeler

Instructions

Peel one small bag of Yukon Gold Potatoes.

Cut potatoes into slices and put them into a bowl.

Mix together seasoning in small cup.

Lay out a sheet of tin foil.

Spread a thin layer of butter throughout the middle.

Sprinkle a layer of your seasoning mixture over the thin layer of butter.

Sprinkle the remaining mixture over the potatoes in the large bowl, tossing them evenly to coat the potatoes.

Dump potatoes in the center of your foil.

Lightly spread the potatoes out over the buttered area of the foil.

Take a cup of butter and place spoonful globs of butter throughout the potatoes.

Fold the foil closed and place on low heat for approximately 45 minutes to an hour. Or until potatoes are soft.

