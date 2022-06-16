Advertisement

Grillin’ With News 4: Mindy’s Taters

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KTIV) - We were back to grilling this week and had to opportunity to learn a delicious potatoes recipe.

The recipe was courtesy of Mindy Hannel.

Ingredients/Supplies

  • Small bag of Yukon Gold Potatoes
  • 1 tsp garlic salt
  • 1 tsp onion salt
  • 2 or 2.5 tbsp lemon pepper
  • 1 cup of butter
  • Large bowl
  • Small cup
  • Heavy-duty tin foil
  • Apple core peeler

Instructions

  • Peel one small bag of Yukon Gold Potatoes.
  • Cut potatoes into slices and put them into a bowl.
  • Mix together seasoning in small cup.
  • Lay out a sheet of tin foil.
  • Spread a thin layer of butter throughout the middle.
  • Sprinkle a layer of your seasoning mixture over the thin layer of butter.
  • Sprinkle the remaining mixture over the potatoes in the large bowl, tossing them evenly to coat the potatoes.
  • Dump potatoes in the center of your foil.
  • Lightly spread the potatoes out over the buttered area of the foil.
  • Take a cup of butter and place spoonful globs of butter throughout the potatoes.
  • Fold the foil closed and place on low heat for approximately 45 minutes to an hour. Or until potatoes are soft.

