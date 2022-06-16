Grillin’ With News 4: Mindy’s Taters
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KTIV) - We were back to grilling this week and had to opportunity to learn a delicious potatoes recipe.
The recipe was courtesy of Mindy Hannel.
Ingredients/Supplies
- Small bag of Yukon Gold Potatoes
- 1 tsp garlic salt
- 1 tsp onion salt
- 2 or 2.5 tbsp lemon pepper
- 1 cup of butter
- Large bowl
- Small cup
- Heavy-duty tin foil
- Apple core peeler
Instructions
- Peel one small bag of Yukon Gold Potatoes.
- Cut potatoes into slices and put them into a bowl.
- Mix together seasoning in small cup.
- Lay out a sheet of tin foil.
- Spread a thin layer of butter throughout the middle.
- Sprinkle a layer of your seasoning mixture over the thin layer of butter.
- Sprinkle the remaining mixture over the potatoes in the large bowl, tossing them evenly to coat the potatoes.
- Dump potatoes in the center of your foil.
- Lightly spread the potatoes out over the buttered area of the foil.
- Take a cup of butter and place spoonful globs of butter throughout the potatoes.
- Fold the foil closed and place on low heat for approximately 45 minutes to an hour. Or until potatoes are soft.
