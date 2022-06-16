Advertisement

Heating up in Siouxland Thursday

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a mild end to our Wednesday in Siouxland we look to welcome a touch more warmth to the region for our Thursday. This morning mostly clear skies are overhead to start the day with temperatures into the 60s for many Siouxlanders. The winds to start the day are moving through the region from the southwest between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

We are expecting lots of sunshine throughout the day today, paired with a northwesterly wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour. The clearing conditions will allow our afternoon temperatures to rise into the upper 80s and 90s by this afternoon.

Tonight, the clearing skies will stick with us as temperatures drop into the upper 50s and 60s with a light northwestern wind.

We look to heat up even more as the weekend approaches with temperatures into the upper 90s and nearing triple digits by Sunday.

To find out how long we can keep the heat around for be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

