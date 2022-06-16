Sioux City’s Cone Park is open for the summer this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wednesday afternoon, Sioux City’s Cone Park held a public ribbon-cutting to open up their summer tubing.

The Parks and Recreation Department installed a “TUBBY” system by the company Neveplast to make it all work. This system consists of a plastic surface that needs little to no water, however, they will have light misting on hot days.

Two tubing lanes will be open and equipped with all the same park amenities as winter tubing. The lift will be available to take you back to the top, access to the lodge with concessions, music, light shows at night, and of course, the tubes.

Cone Park’s summer tubing will open up on Saturday at 12:30 pm. Tickets will cost $10 per person on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for Thursday and Sunday nights will cost $7 per person.

Session Times:

Thursday: 6:00pm - 8:30 pm

Friday: 6:00pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:15 pm*

Saturday: 12:30 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:15 pm*

Sunday: 12:30 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

*Glow Tubing

To buy your tickets in advance, you can go to their website at Home - Cone Park Sioux City or by calling 712-279-6126.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.