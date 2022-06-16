Advertisement

Sioux City’s Cone Park is open for the summer this weekend

Sioux City's cone park held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of their summer tubing.
Sioux City's cone park held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of their summer tubing.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wednesday afternoon, Sioux City’s Cone Park held a public ribbon-cutting to open up their summer tubing.

The Parks and Recreation Department installed a “TUBBY” system by the company Neveplast to make it all work. This system consists of a plastic surface that needs little to no water, however, they will have light misting on hot days.

Two tubing lanes will be open and equipped with all the same park amenities as winter tubing. The lift will be available to take you back to the top, access to the lodge with concessions, music, light shows at night, and of course, the tubes.

Cone Park’s summer tubing will open up on Saturday at 12:30 pm. Tickets will cost $10 per person on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for Thursday and Sunday nights will cost $7 per person.

Session Times:

Thursday: 6:00pm - 8:30 pm

Friday: 6:00pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:15 pm*

Saturday: 12:30 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:15 pm*

Sunday: 12:30 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

*Glow Tubing

To buy your tickets in advance, you can go to their website at Home - Cone Park Sioux City or by calling 712-279-6126.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy was last seen 10pm Monday June 13
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found.
Concerned citizens speak at Sioux City's Board of Education meeting
Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting
An accident in Palo Alto county Sunday evening leads to one fatality
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested
Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding

Latest News

Gov. Reynolds signs bill making elder abuse a crime
Gov. Reynolds signs bill making elder abuse a crime
Grillin’ With News 4: Mindy’s Taters
Western Plains Camp
Dr. Michele Catellier testified about Maelynn Myers' injuries on Wednesday.
Medical Examiner: Blunt force trauma caused death of toddler