South Sioux City has plans to help build the city’s population

By Nick Reis
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - The City of South Sioux City is announcing the construction of a new economic development project.

It will be located on Commerce Way, between Walmart and the South Sioux Animal Hospital.

A map of where South Sioux City plans to construct its new economic development project.
A map of where South Sioux City plans to construct its new economic development project.(KTIV)

City leaders say it will be funded through a grant given to the city, from the U.S. Department of Commerce-Economic Development Administration. They expect it will play an important role in building up the population and economy in the city.

“We definitely had people want to move to South Sioux City,” said Lance Hedquist, City Administrator for South Sioux City. “We think we have great incentives for that to take place both city and statewide. So it’ll be very beneficial to the city, and give more job opportunities for our citizens and our kids.”

Twenty-four acres will be divided into 12 lots for new businesses. The project is expected to add nearly 60 new jobs to the area.

It’s anticipated most of the lots will be sold this fiscal year, and construction should be completed by next spring.

