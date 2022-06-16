South Sioux City Senior Center temporarily shuts down

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Senior Center has temporarily closed, stopping meal delivery to dozens of people.

The center’s Facebook page included a message detailing the closure, Thursday. The center delivers meals to about 90 local seniors and homebound people across the community.

It needs a number of things to continue serving the community, including new delivery vans, delivery volunteers, and a new part-time cook, director and office manager.

The city of South Sioux City has agreed to help the center reopen by going over its expense reports and providing increased advertising for the paid and volunteer positions.

Locals have already expressed interest in helping out with the center’s reopening.

“There are a couple of people that have indicated they want to help financially in terms of getting it reopened,” said Lance Hedquist, City Administrator for South Sioux City. “And I think there’ll be more people that want to do that, but they want to make sure that it’s run soundly and has a long-term viability.”

Anyone interested in helping out is encouraged to reach out to city administrator Lance Hedquist at South Sioux City Hall, at (402) 494-7517 or lhedquist@southsiouxcity.org. The city is putting together a list of people and businesses interested in helping.

