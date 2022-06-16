Advertisement

Summer heat this weekend(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we had our temperatures in the low 60s in Siouxland. Expecting our highs to be in the upper 80s low 90s with the wind coming from the west northwest at around 5 to 10 miles per hour. Gusts in northern Siouxland could reach between 15 and 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, our lows will dip down to the low 60s upper 50s for most of Siouxland. Our winds will be from the northwest at around 5 to 10 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 miles per hour in our northern counties. The clear skies will follow us into tonight and tomorrow.

Tomorrow we will wake up to the temperatures in the low 60s and rise to the low 90s for most of Siouxland with some areas reaching the upper 80s. Our wind will come from the west northwest at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow night our lows will range from the lower 60s to upper 50s across the region with more clear skies.

A taste of summer is on the way so make sure to check out our full forecast coming up on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

