Around Siouxland: Le Mars Community Theatre Ice Cream Days

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Le Mars Community Theatre has a production in time for the Ice Cream Days.

This production is basically talking about the internet is distracting sometimes. It’s production and cast is mainly led by kids.

The Le Mars Community Theatre Ice Cream Days production takes place Saturday, June 18 at the Olsen Event Center at 2:30 pm.

If any additional information is needed, you can visit the Le Mars Community Theatre Facebook page here.

