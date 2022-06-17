Advertisement

Heat moving in for Father’s Day weekend

*Excessive Heat Watch in Effect for Portions of Siouxland June 18th at 12 PM through June 20th at 10 PM*
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We will be heating up as we enter the weekend here in Siouxland. To start off Friday morning temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s with clearing skies overhead. Winds start off very light and variable between 5 and 10 miles per hour from the east northeast.

It is setting up to be another hot and pleasant day here in Siouxland with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s with an eastern breeze between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, we will stay warm with overnight lows expected to fall to around 70 degrees under clear skies. The winds will gradually pick up overnight from the east southeast between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

As tomorrow approaches an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for portions of Siouxland from Saturday June 18th at 12 PM through Monday June 20th at 10 PM. During this time heat index values could near 110 degrees in some areas. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the sun.

Saturday will be sunny, hot, and breezy. Highs will rise to the upper 90s with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. Strong southern winds will help warm us up between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Tomorrow afternoon wind gusts could reach 35 miles per hour in parts of Siouxland.

Father’s Day is looking to be even hotter with highs reaching over 100 degrees in several areas.

For more details on what the weekend has in store for us and to find out how long the heat will stick around for be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
CherryBerry in Sioux City closing
Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest...
Agents rescue 47 cats from extreme heat while living in car with owner
Fremont County, Iowa, Deputy Austin Melvin Richardson died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after his...
Fallen deputy returned to his Iowa community
At least 2,000 cattle deaths have been reported due to heat and humidity in southwest Kansas.
Heat, humidity kills thousands of cattle in US, reports say

Latest News

Forecast highs
Thursday forecast with Storm Team 4's Lexie Merley
Highs Tomorrow
Excessive Heat Watch through the weekend
Summer heat this weekend
Summer heat this weekend
We are expecting lots of sunshine throughout the day today, paired with a northwesterly wind...
Heating up in Siouxland Thursday