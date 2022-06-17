Heat moving in for Father’s Day weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We will be heating up as we enter the weekend here in Siouxland. To start off Friday morning temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s with clearing skies overhead. Winds start off very light and variable between 5 and 10 miles per hour from the east northeast.

It is setting up to be another hot and pleasant day here in Siouxland with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s with an eastern breeze between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, we will stay warm with overnight lows expected to fall to around 70 degrees under clear skies. The winds will gradually pick up overnight from the east southeast between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

As tomorrow approaches an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for portions of Siouxland from Saturday June 18th at 12 PM through Monday June 20th at 10 PM. During this time heat index values could near 110 degrees in some areas. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the sun.

Saturday will be sunny, hot, and breezy. Highs will rise to the upper 90s with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. Strong southern winds will help warm us up between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Tomorrow afternoon wind gusts could reach 35 miles per hour in parts of Siouxland.

Father’s Day is looking to be even hotter with highs reaching over 100 degrees in several areas.

