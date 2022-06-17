Advertisement

Hornick, Iowa holds ground-breaking ceremony to reveal construction of new berm

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hornick, IOWA (KTIV) - A little more than three years ago, the City of Hornick, Iowa was hit by massive flooding.

In March of 2019 and the days following, homes and businesses were ruined. Surrounding communities came to their aid when the flooding came through town. Soon after the recovery started, Hornick Mayor Scott Mitchell reached out to Iowa Flood Recovery to help the town protect itself from this kind of devastation in the future.

In October 2019, they secured two million dollars, and plan to build the berm began.

Thursday night was the groundbreaking ceremony for that berm.

“I said when we started this process when we secured the contract I wanted to have a ground-breaking ceremony with the council. They said, ‘why?’, and I said ‘cause it’s amazing,’” says Hornick’s mayor, Scott Mitchell. “It’s a pretty monumental landmark for the city of Hornick and for me. For all the effort that the council and the city have put into it and I’ve put into it. it’s pretty amazing that we’re finally gonna get to have the berm done and you know protect us from a flood that we had in ‘19.”

Mitchell also says the berm will sit about three feet higher than the water they had in 2019. The town also plans to reinforce the pipes around the West Fork of the Little Sioux River.

The community hopes to have the berm done in early September.

