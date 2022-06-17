Pender Church Damaged in Fire

PENDER, Neb. (KTIV) - A Pender, Nebraska church was damaged early Friday morning in a fire.

Posts to St. Mark’s Luthern Church’s Facebook page show pictures of fire coming from the roof of the building.

Fire Damages Pender Church (St. Mark's Lutheran Church Facebook Page)

The church council said in a post that the primary damage is in the educational unit side and that St. Peter’s has opened up their doors for worship.

