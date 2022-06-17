Pender Church Damaged in Fire
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PENDER, Neb. (KTIV) - A Pender, Nebraska church was damaged early Friday morning in a fire.
Posts to St. Mark’s Luthern Church’s Facebook page show pictures of fire coming from the roof of the building.
The church council said in a post that the primary damage is in the educational unit side and that St. Peter’s has opened up their doors for worship.
We have a crew on the way to Pender and will have more tonight on News 4 Live at Five and on News 4 at Six.
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.