Pender Church Damaged in Fire

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Keith W. Bliven
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PENDER, Neb. (KTIV) - A Pender, Nebraska church was damaged early Friday morning in a fire.

Posts to St. Mark’s Luthern Church’s Facebook page show pictures of fire coming from the roof of the building.

The church council said in a post that the primary damage is in the educational unit side and that St. Peter’s has opened up their doors for worship.

We have a crew on the way to Pender and will have more tonight on News 4 Live at Five and on News 4 at Six.

