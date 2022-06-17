Advertisement

SBL & Sioux City East split twin billing

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -AAB

Sioux City 2 Kansas City 1 F

SB

Spencer 13 Emmetsburg 1 F

MVAO-COU 12 Boyer Valley 5 F

Estherville LC 11 Bishop Garrigan 8 F

Hinton 3 River Valley 1 F

Kingsley-Pierson 6 Ridge View 5 F

Bishop Heelan 14 S.C. West 2 F

Whiting 1 Glidden Ralston 12 F

BB

Alta-Aurelia 0 Kingsley-Pierson 10 F

Okoboji 28 North Union 14 F

Unity Christian 7 West Sioux 1 F

Bishop Heelan 11 S.C. West 1 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 3 Sioux Center 7 F

MLB

Oakland 4 Boston 3 F

San Diego 6 Chicago Cubs 4 F

Cleveland 4 Colorado 2 F

Texas 3 Detroit 1 F

Milwaukee 4 NY Mets 5 F

Tampa Bay 1 NY Yankees 2 F

LA Angels 2 Seattle 0 3

Baltimore 10 Toronto 2 F

Philadelphia 10 Washington 1 F

