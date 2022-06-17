SBL & Sioux City East split twin billing
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -AAB
Sioux City 2 Kansas City 1 F
SB
Spencer 13 Emmetsburg 1 F
MVAO-COU 12 Boyer Valley 5 F
Estherville LC 11 Bishop Garrigan 8 F
Hinton 3 River Valley 1 F
Kingsley-Pierson 6 Ridge View 5 F
Bishop Heelan 14 S.C. West 2 F
Whiting 1 Glidden Ralston 12 F
BB
Alta-Aurelia 0 Kingsley-Pierson 10 F
Okoboji 28 North Union 14 F
Unity Christian 7 West Sioux 1 F
Bishop Heelan 11 S.C. West 1 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 3 Sioux Center 7 F
MLB
Oakland 4 Boston 3 F
San Diego 6 Chicago Cubs 4 F
Cleveland 4 Colorado 2 F
Texas 3 Detroit 1 F
Milwaukee 4 NY Mets 5 F
Tampa Bay 1 NY Yankees 2 F
LA Angels 2 Seattle 0 3
Baltimore 10 Toronto 2 F
Philadelphia 10 Washington 1 F
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.