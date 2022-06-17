Siouxland continuing to heat up as we head toward summer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve been really heating up across Siouxland as we make our way to the summer solstice and the high temperatures will continue as we go into the weekend.

We’ve seen temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to low 90s across Siouxland for our Friday today, with a nice 5-15 mph easterly breeze blowing through the area. These high temperatures have led to a heat advisory being in effect until 7 pm tonight.

We’ll cool down nicely as we make our way into a clear and mild Friday night. Temperatures are looking to be in the low 70s across the viewing area, with a cool 5-15 mph breeze coming in from the east southeast.

We’ll warm things right back up Saturday with a sunny, hot and breezy day. Temperatures are expected to reach the high 90s, with the heat index projected to get as high as 102. An excessive heat watch will come into effect tomorrow at noon for counties across the western portion of Siouxland, and will remain until Monday at 10 pm.

Saturday night will be another warm and clear one with a nice breeze. Temperatures are expected to fall in the mid-70s with a 10-20 mph wind blowing from the south southeast. We could also see some gusts reaching 30 mph.

It’ll get even hotter for Fathers’ Day and Juneteenth on Sunday, with a clear day and the potential for temperatures to reach triple digits. A breeze will blow in from the south at around 15-20 mph, with gusts hitting 30 mph.

Sunday night will be a clear and extra warm one, with temperatures remaining in the high 70s through the night. This’ll lead into another scorcher on Monday: a clear, sunny and hot one with the potential for temperatures to reach triple digits once again.

We’ll cool down from there, with temperatures hovering around the low 90s for the rest of the week. Stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional updates.

