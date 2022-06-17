X’s hold on in pitchers duel to sweep Monarchs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers just seem to have the Kansas City Monarchs number this season. Entering the day they had already won the series but the Explorers put the cherry on top by grabbing the sweep.

Just three runs made it on the board two by the X’s and one from the Monarchs as Sioux City picked up the sweep.

Patrick Ledet picked up the win giving up one run in seven innings of work while Max Kuhns got the save.

