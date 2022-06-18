Bill puts two-year moratorium on Iowa casino licenses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) --Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a measure that places a two-year moratorium on new casino licenses -- a move the mayor of Cedar Rapids calls “disappointing.”

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that an amendment to a larger gambling bill means regulators cannot issue any new licenses in Iowa until June 2024. Reynolds signed the bill Friday.

The moratorium puts on hold plans for a potential $250 million, 160,000 square-foot entertainment and cultural arts complex at the site of now-demolished Cooper’s Mill near downtown Cedar Rapids

