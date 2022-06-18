Heat Advisories continue through Monday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today was another hot one with sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.

The heat advisory that came in place at earlier today will stay in effect until Monday evening at 10pm, we can expect heat indexes in the low 100s and high humidity.

Tonight the lows dip down to the low 70s, but due to the humidity, heat index values early in the evening could still be in the upper 90s.

Tomorrow we can expect sunny skies and even higher temperatures with highs in the upper 90s, along with heat index values in the low 100s, and breezy conditions with south winds 15 to 25 mph.

Sunday evening brings little relief with lows only getting down to the upper 70s and heat index values still in the low 100s in the early evening.

By Monday sunny skies from the beginning of the day lead to a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms by mid afternoon, with highs in the upper 90s, and breezy southerly winds 15 to 20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

The slight chance of showers and thunderstorms sticks around into Monday evening with lows in the low to mid 70s and high humidity.

Tuesday sees slightly cooler temperatures with highs around 90 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Clouds roll in by Tuesday evening with lows cooling down to the mid 60s.

Wednesday sees partly sunny skies and a chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the morning, and temperatures in the mid 80s.

By the evening we see partly cloudy skies and lows dipping down to the mid 60s, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Things warm back up by Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs returning to the low 90s.

Partly cloudy skies continue into Thursday night with lows in the upper 60s, and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms into late evening.

Friday sees mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s.

For more on the hot week ahead of us, stay tuned to News 4 at 6 and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.