Pancake breakfast to boost food pantry donations.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux City hosted a free will donation pancake breakfast earlier today to help boost their food pantry.

The pancake breakfast is one of many that the church hosts throughout the year in support of feeding families in the Sioux City area.

The food pantry serves the community on the first and third Tuesday of every month from from 4:00-5:30 p.m.

This mornings meal also had eggs, sausage, and a variety of drinks.

Many members of the St. John congregation were in attendance.

Pastor Jeff Swanson says the people help make this all possible.

“We have the best people around at St. John, caring loving. It’s a real family and we depend on each other for support,” said Swanson.

If you missed out on this mornings pancake feed, Pastor Swanson said they will have another one in July.

