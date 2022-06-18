Advertisement

Record monthly payments: US consumers feeling sting of higher car prices

According to Kelley Blue Book, the current average monthly car payment is $712. (Source: CNN, KPIX)
By Camila Bernal
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN/KPIX) - We are facing higher prices for almost everything these days - including cars.

With spiking interest rates alongside other factors, these are challenging times to be in the market for a new vehicle.

In California, Roland Pahud says he is currently in the market for a new car. He said he was looking for a larger vehicle.

“I have another car with a lot of mileage, and I need a bigger one,” Pahud said.

Pahud has been looking at a Jeep Wrangler with a sticker price of about $50,000. He says the total would translate into about $800 a month for payments.

According to Kelley Blue Book, those monthly payments would be above the national average of $712.

“This is a new record for monthly payments, and new car prices are actually nearing records,” said Matt Degen, senior editor at KBB.

According to the numbers, new car prices have gone up 12.6% in the last year, with used cars up 16.1%, food at a 10.1% increase, and gas up 48.7%.

But higher gas prices are not necessarily deterring potential car buyers.

“Demand is high, supply is still low, and we’re still in the chip shortage era,” said Raed Malaeb, general manager at Russell Westbrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.”

Current market conditions and higher interest rates are continuing to make it difficult for buyers.

“We don’t see prices decreasing much, and even if they do, keep in mind that interest rates are rising. So, the cost of borrowing money is going up, meaning you’re still going to be paying as much or nearly as much as you were even if prices go down,” Degen said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Pender Church Damaged in Fire
Vince McMahon is stepping down as the WWE's CEO and Chairman during an investigation by the...
Vince McMahon will step down during WWE misconduct probe
Mayor and council of Hornick, Iowa "break-ground" to build a new berm around the city.
Hornick, Iowa holds ground-breaking ceremony to reveal construction of new berm
CherryBerry in Sioux City closing

Latest News

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June 13, 2022, after the...
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
FILE - Mark Shields, a syndicated columnist and political analyst, speaks during a memorial...
Political commentator and columnist Mark Shields dies at 85
President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his...
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
TJX is recalling certain nest swing egg chairs due to the chair possibly becoming a fall hazard.
Thousands of swing chairs recalled after reports of chair collapsing, tipping over
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse