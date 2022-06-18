Siouxlander’s show off their best barbecue at Camp High Hopes’ Rib Fest Fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was sunny and in the 90s on Saturday making it a great day to get outside and enjoy some barbecue at Camp High Hopes’ 7th Rib Fest Fundraiser.

Rib Fest is the chance for Siouxlanders to cook off to support the services that Camp High Hopes provides to the community.

People came from all over to support the cause, including members from Dickey’s Barbecue corporate in Dallas, Texas. There were also barbecue teams from Des Moines, Iowa and Missouri.

Camp High Hopes supports people of all ages with disabilities, special needs, and chronic illness, and provides specialized programs at their camp.

Saturday’s event featured live music, a Kiss-A-Pig booth, a dunk tank, and some delicious barbecue with all funds staying local to support the cause.

“They’re told no their whole lives. But when they come to camp, they’re told ‘Yes.’ That ‘Yes, they can participate.’ ‘Yes, we can make it happen.’ And so that’s that life changing incredible moments that we make at Camp High Hopes that are just priceless. And so that’s what this event is going for,” said Sarah Morgan, Camp High Hopes Executive Director.

One family’s barbecue company from Des Moines participated in Rib Fest for their second year. The event has a special meaning to them having a son with down syndrome.

“It really means everything. This is our second year coming and last year they just made such a difference. All the people that come out, it’s just amazing. Such a good support for those kids in the camp that they do such wonderful things for long term. Way longer than one weekend,” said Kelsey Williams, BBQ Pit Boys Owner.

All barbecue teams in attendance volunteer their time to cook, grill, and support Rib Fest. They all do it to support the cause and fun that Camp High Hopes provides.

