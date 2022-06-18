Advertisement

South Dakota abortion clinic stops scheduling some future procedures as Roe decision looms

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Abortion providers are bracing for what could be the final days of the U.S. Supreme Court’s guarantee of a right to an abortion. Clinics in South Dakota and Wisconsin have paused scheduling some future procedures as the Supreme Court decides whether to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin isn’t scheduling appointments beyond June 25. In South Dakota, the state’s only abortion clinic says it has “paused” scheduling abortions beyond the end of the month.

Some abortion providers are transitioning staff to help patients travel to other states where abortions will remain legal despite the ruling and creating networks of clinics that will span across regions of the country.

