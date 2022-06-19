Atokad Park holds first horse races of the year and looks ahead to future plans

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Father’s Day was a hot and sunny day in the 90s making it a great day for people to get outside and enjoy the first horse races of the season at Atokad Park.

Siouxlanders had the chance to enjoy three horse races on Sunday with the opportunity to bet on their favorite horse.

Ho-Chunk, Inc. purchased the Atokad property back in 2012, and received its license to operate the track in 2016. Ho-Chunk, Inc. also has some big plans for the future. In 2020 they announced a partnership with the Nebraska Horsemen to develop casinos at existing race tracks in Omaha and Lincoln, as well as South Sioux City.

The South Sioux City location is still in the planning stage, but Ho-Chunk, Inc. is excited about the future.

“We’ve talked about doing this for a very long time, and to see it come to fruition in Omaha and Lincoln is a big deal. But all that really does is make me excited for what’s going to happen here in South Sioux City too, because I think that Siouxland hasn’t had a dog track or horse track for a very long time. And it’s going to be a big deal. And it’s going to be one more thing to do in the community, and I’m excited about that,” said Lance Morgan, CEO Ho-Chunk, Inc.

The plans for the South Sioux City location include a new track, casino and restaurants.

Plans were described to those in attendance at the races on Sunday. Many are excited to see more races in the future.

“That sounds very exciting because I would be mean even more races and even more excitement,” said Beckett Beller, Atokad Park spectator.

Beller enjoyed a day at the races with his dad and grandfather for Father’s Day. They look forward to many more races to come.

