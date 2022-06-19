Bandits fall to rival Beef in semi-finals for second straight season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After an intense back and forth battle for four quarters, the Bandits fall to their I-29 rival in the CIF semi’s for the second straight year 49-45. We had a tied ball game at 42-42 with under a minute to go, and a field goal by Greg Conry was not enough to secure a Bandits victory. Fred Bruno earned himself three touchdowns in the game.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.