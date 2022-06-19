Advertisement

The heat continues on Fathers’ Day and Juneteenth. Is any rain on the way?

There is the potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night.
There is the potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night.(ktiv)
By Nick Reis
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve had quite the scorching week here in Siouxland and that trend is continuing as we make our way into Fathers’ Day and Juneteenth.

We’re seeing temperatures peaking in the high 90s with heat index levels well over the 100 degree mark. There is also a nice breeze coming through the region from the south at about 15-25 mph.

Tonight will be warm, clear and breezy with lows in the high 70s and that 15-25 mph wind from the south continuing to blow.

We’ll heat things right back up on Monday with the potential for temperatures to reach the triple digits. Heat index levels are expected to be well over 100 degrees. The breeze from the south will also continue, blowing at about 15-20 mph with gusts reaching 30 mph.

Monday night we could finally see some precipitation with the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms to make their way through the area. Lows are expected to be in the low to mid 70s with the southerly wind continuing to blow at 15-25 mph.

Tuesday things will clear up for the official start of summer with a mostly sunny day in the low 90s, with a northwest wind blowing at 5-15 mph.

This’ll lead into a cool and partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 60s. We can expect the northwesterly breeze to continue at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday we’ll warm right back up to a cloudy day with highs in the low 90s.

Be sure to stay tuned to News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional updates.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his...
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
BBQ Pit Bros serve guests at annual Camp High Hopes Rib Fest.
Siouxlander’s show off their best barbecue at Camp High Hopes’ Rib Fest Fundraiser
Pender Church Damaged in Fire
The South Sioux City Senior Center building
South Sioux City Senior Center temporarily shuts down

Latest News

Tomorrow's highs
Saturday's forecast with Storm Team 4's Lexie Merley
Heat Advisory
Heat Advisories continue through Monday
The Excessive Heat Watch will last from noon Saturday to 10 pm on Monday.
Siouxland continuing to heat up as we head toward summer
It is setting up to be another hot and pleasant day here in Siouxland with afternoon highs...
Heat moving in for Father’s Day weekend