The heat continues on Fathers’ Day and Juneteenth. Is any rain on the way?

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve had quite the scorching week here in Siouxland and that trend is continuing as we make our way into Fathers’ Day and Juneteenth.

We’re seeing temperatures peaking in the high 90s with heat index levels well over the 100 degree mark. There is also a nice breeze coming through the region from the south at about 15-25 mph.

Tonight will be warm, clear and breezy with lows in the high 70s and that 15-25 mph wind from the south continuing to blow.

We’ll heat things right back up on Monday with the potential for temperatures to reach the triple digits. Heat index levels are expected to be well over 100 degrees. The breeze from the south will also continue, blowing at about 15-20 mph with gusts reaching 30 mph.

Monday night we could finally see some precipitation with the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms to make their way through the area. Lows are expected to be in the low to mid 70s with the southerly wind continuing to blow at 15-25 mph.

Tuesday things will clear up for the official start of summer with a mostly sunny day in the low 90s, with a northwest wind blowing at 5-15 mph.

This’ll lead into a cool and partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 60s. We can expect the northwesterly breeze to continue at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday we’ll warm right back up to a cloudy day with highs in the low 90s.

