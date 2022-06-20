Adventureland announces new Halloween themed event coming this fall

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland Park announced on Monday its new Halloween themed event coming later this year.

The park will hold “Phantom Fall Fest” every weekend from September 30 to October 30.

In a post on the Adventureland website, staff said the event will bring specialty food and drink options, as well as scare zones after dark.

The post lists the following haunts and scare zones:

“Haunted Houses: mAlice in Wonderland, The Corn Stalkers, CarnEVIL and Spirits of the Swamp. Scare Zones: MasqueRAGE: The Phantom’s World, Death Metal Vampires and Arachnophobia.”

