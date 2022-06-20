City Council votes in favor of keeping SkyWest at Sioux Gateway Airport

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council made their recommendation Monday on Sioux City’s new air carrier.

Both SkyWest Airlines, the current provider, and Boutique Air are competing for the contract with the U.S. Department of Transpiration. But the council has decided to vote in favor of retaining SkyWest, but with fewer weekly flights than the current scheduled.

Voting in favor of SkyWest was recommended by Airport Board. If this recommendation is approved, SkyWest Airlines would fly seven round-trip flights each week to either Denver or Chicago. Boutique Air would have had more flights, but on smaller planes to Minneapolis.

While the council gives its recommendation, the final decision will be left to the U.S. DOT because the air carrier receives a subsidy to operate in Sioux City.

