Advertisement

City Council votes in favor of keeping SkyWest at Sioux Gateway Airport

Sioux Gateway Airport
Sioux Gateway Airport(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council made their recommendation Monday on Sioux City’s new air carrier.

Both SkyWest Airlines, the current provider, and Boutique Air are competing for the contract with the U.S. Department of Transpiration. But the council has decided to vote in favor of retaining SkyWest, but with fewer weekly flights than the current scheduled.

Voting in favor of SkyWest was recommended by Airport Board. If this recommendation is approved, SkyWest Airlines would fly seven round-trip flights each week to either Denver or Chicago. Boutique Air would have had more flights, but on smaller planes to Minneapolis.

While the council gives its recommendation, the final decision will be left to the U.S. DOT because the air carrier receives a subsidy to operate in Sioux City.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
These photos from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office show authorities finding cocaine, left,...
Sheriff: Woman arrested for possessing drugs, endangering kids in vehicle
In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
There is the potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night.
The heat continues on Fathers’ Day and Juneteenth. Is any rain on the way?

Latest News

Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
A grassfire started up on Signal Hill.
Grassfire ignites near KTIV station
These photos from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office show authorities finding cocaine, left,...
Sheriff: Woman arrested for possessing drugs, endangering kids in vehicle
The park will hold “Phantom Fall Fest” every weekend from September 30 to October 30.
Adventureland announces new Halloween themed event coming this fall