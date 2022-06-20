Advertisement

Cross remains standing after church is destroyed in fire

The cross that held prayer requests in the church's sanctuary was still standing after the fire.
The cross that held prayer requests in the church's sanctuary was still standing after the fire.(Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A cross was the only thing left standing in the rubble after a church in Texas burned to the ground Friday.

According to the Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department, the Balsora Baptist Church sanctuary’s roof collapsed while firefighters were inside the building.

Several firefighters were treated by Wise County EMS on the scene.

The fire department said church sanctuaries make them prone to collapse because of the large open space.

“The cross that held our prayer request in the sanctuary was still standing!” the church said in a post on Facebook.

Despite the damage, the congregation still gathered Sunday morning for an outdoor service.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
There is the potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night.
The heat continues on Fathers’ Day and Juneteenth. Is any rain on the way?
Throughout the day today the heat is back on. Southern winds with gusts up to 35 miles per hour...
Heat wave follows us into Monday with storm chances on the horizon for tonight
Horses and their jockey race in the first race of the season at Atokad Park
Atokad Park holds first horse races of the year and looks ahead to future plans
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg says he wants to see how the airlines do over the...
Buttigieg: US may act against airlines on consumers’ behalf

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage...
Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen
One dad is thankful to be alive after developing a rare form of brain aneurysm.
Uncommon surgery saves dad's life
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering
Deputies found the bulldozer still running when they arrived on scene at Jollystreet Road.
Stolen bulldozer used in attempted murder case, investigators say
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday