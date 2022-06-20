Grace United Methodist Church hosts car show to celebrate Father’s Day Weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders around town are celebrating their dads for Father’s Day, and one local church celebrated a day early on Saturday with a car show for families to enjoy with their dads.

Grace United Methodist Church hosted the event to celebrate fathers and their families. The event was a chance for car lovers and owners to show off their antiques, collectors, and modern cars in the church parking lot.

Families from the Grace Youth Group voted for the people’s choice award at the end of the event.

For many of the car owners, a car show is a chance to gather with close friends and show off their favorite hobby.

“It’s just a hobby of mine that I love. I’ve been doing it, like I said, I’ve been doing it since I got out of the Navy. And it just keeps me busy. And there’s a lot of camaraderie between my friends and me with my car and everything. And it’s just a lot of fun on a nice summer day so that’s kind of kind of why we do it,” said Richard Miille, car show participant.

In honor of Father’s Day weekend, the car show was a chance for families to spend time together. It was also a chance for some people to reflect on what it means to be a father.

“It’s very gratifying to be a father. And it’s fun to show your kids the way they need to act in life and respect their elders and everything. So it’s very, very gratifying to be a father, and this is a really fun event for us,” said Miille.

The Grace Youth Group at the church provided refreshments at the event with all proceeds going towards an upcoming missions trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

