Grassfire ignites near KTIV station

A grassfire started up on Signal Hill.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There was a little bit of excitement up here on Signal Hill Monday morning.

Fire crews found themselves at the scene of a grassfire in a wooded area near the KTIV station. A large amount of smoke was coming from the fire when the first fire rigs started arriving at the scene. But by noon, the fire had been contained and firefighters worked to put out the last hotspots.

Crews had to deal with hot and windy weather as they battled the grassfire, but no buildings were threatened by the flames.

