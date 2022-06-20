Advertisement

Greitens brandishes gun in video, says he’s ‘RINO hunting’

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau...
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau on the Lake in Branson, Mo., April 17, 2021. Greitens, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, has posted a campaign video ad on Twitter that shows him brandishing a long gun and declaring that he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eric Greitens, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, posted a campaign video ad on social media on Monday that shows him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.

In the video, Greitens identifies himself as a Navy SEAL and says he’s going RINO hunting. “The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice,” he whispers outside a building before a tactical unit breaks through a door and throws what appear to be flash-bang grenades inside.

Greitens, a former Missouri governor who resigned in disgrace in 2018, enters through the smoke and says, “Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

The video comes at a time of renewed focus on gun violence and violence in politics following fatal mass shootings and threats to government officials. Two weeks ago, a man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice.

Twitter said Greitens’ post violated its rules about abusive behavior but said it was leaving it up because it was in the “public’s interest” for the tweet to be viewable. The company’s move prevented the post from being shared any further.

Facebook says it removed the video “for violating our policies prohibiting violence and incitement.”

Greitens campaign did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
There is the potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night.
The heat continues on Fathers’ Day and Juneteenth. Is any rain on the way?
Throughout the day today the heat is back on. Southern winds with gusts up to 35 miles per hour...
Heat wave follows us into Monday with storm chances on the horizon for tonight
Horses and their jockey race in the first race of the season at Atokad Park
Atokad Park holds first horse races of the year and looks ahead to future plans
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg says he wants to see how the airlines do over the...
Buttigieg: US may act against airlines on consumers’ behalf

Latest News

These photos from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office show authorities finding cocaine, left,...
Sheriff: Woman arrested for possessing drugs, endangering kids in vehicle
Red Robin says an employee in North Carolina was fired after reports were made of edibles found...
Red Robin employee fired for putting edibles in orders
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
Deputy Nate Jacobson rescued a baby skunk that crossed his path while on duty.
Deputy rescues, bottle-feeds baby skunk