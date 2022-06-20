Advertisement

Heat wave follows us into Monday with storm chances on the horizon for tonight

*Heat Advisory for most of Siouxland through 10 PM tonight*
Throughout the day today the heat is back on. Southern winds with gusts up to 35 miles per hour this afternoon will keep us hot and humid with highs approaching triple digits across the region. All of Siouxland remains in a Heat Advisory through 10 PM this evening, where heat index values could reach between 105 and 110 degrees.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been another mild start to our morning here in Siouxland. Overnight temperatures fell to the mid to upper 70s for many Siouxlanders with strong southerly winds sweeping through the region between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, there is a chance of some showers and thunderstorms moving through the area, and some of those could turn severe, especially in western Siouxland. A slight risk has been issued for portions of western Siouxland for later tonight, with a marginal risk extending farther east. If storms are able to form the primary threats will be strong and gusty winds and hail. Tonight, will otherwise be a slightly cooler night with overnight lows in the low 70s with increasing clouds overhead.

Tomorrow will still be a hot day, but temperatures will be much cooler. Under mostly sunny skies highs are expected to reach the low 90s by tomorrow afternoon with a northwest wind moving through Siouxland between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

A few more storm chances and some cooler temperatures are expected later in the work week. For all the latest information, be sure to tune in to News 4 at Today and News 4 at Noon.

