Hot last day of spring gives way to cooler first day of summer

Forecast Highs Tomorrow
Forecast Highs Tomorrow(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The last day of spring brought more extreme heat to Siouxland with temperatures nearing the triple digits and heat index values as high as 107 degrees.

The Heat Advisory that we have been watching the past few days expires tonight at 10pm.

Tonight we see a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms across the area as a well needed cold front travels across our region into overnight hours tonight, bringing our lows down to the low 70s.

The first day of summer brings us slightly cooler temperatures with highs only around 90 degrees, and winds from the northwest winds 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Partly cloudy skies follow us into Tuesday night with overnight lows cooling off to the mid 60s and northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Clouds clear out by Wednesday morning leaving us with mostly sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees.

Wednesday night we can expect partly cloudy skies and lows leveling off in the mid 60s.

Thursday brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs back in the low 90s, and by Thursday night this chance of showers and thunderstorms continue into the evening, becoming more likely after midnight.

Friday brings another chance of showers and thunderstorms to the area and partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 90s.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into Friday evening with lows leveling off in the upper 60s.

By Saturday we see cooler temperatures with highs only reaching the mid 80s and partly sunny skies, with overnight lows that night getting down to around 60 degrees.

Sunday we see even cooler temperatures with highs in the lower 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Sunday night starts mostly cloudy becoming clear and temps fall to the mid 50s.

