Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen

Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage...
Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage recently.(Instagram/@jlo/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Lopez is getting praised for introducing one of her 14-year-old twins with gender-neutral pronouns at a recent performance.

The singer introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using “they” and “them” after taking the stage at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ‘Blue Diamond’ Gala.

Lopez and Emme, who was carrying a rainbow microphone, sang Christina Perri’s hit, “A Thousand Years.”

The pair previously made headlines for performing together when Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Lopez shares Emme and twin brother Max with her ex-husband, actor and singer Marc Anthony.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
There is the potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night.
The heat continues on Fathers’ Day and Juneteenth. Is any rain on the way?
Throughout the day today the heat is back on. Southern winds with gusts up to 35 miles per hour...
Heat wave follows us into Monday with storm chances on the horizon for tonight
Horses and their jockey race in the first race of the season at Atokad Park
Atokad Park holds first horse races of the year and looks ahead to future plans
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg says he wants to see how the airlines do over the...
Buttigieg: US may act against airlines on consumers’ behalf

Latest News

One dad is thankful to be alive after developing a rare form of brain aneurysm.
Uncommon surgery saves dad's life
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering
Deputies found the bulldozer still running when they arrived on scene at Jollystreet Road.
Stolen bulldozer used in attempted murder case, investigators say
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday